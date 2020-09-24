Russia Calls Upon OPCW to Release Data on Navalny ‘Poisoning’ as Germany Provides ZERO Credible Evidence

MOSCOW – Russia’s mission to the OPCW asked Germany to provide all data related to the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny and to make it public. After Berlin refused to share any data related to the Navalny affair with Moscow, sending it to the OPCW instead, Russia has reached out to Germany through the organization, the permanent envoy to the chemical weapons watchdog, Aleksandr Shulgin, told RT.

“We’ve sent a letter to the permanent representation of Germany,” Shulgin said. “We requested the Germans to provide us with exhaustive information about results of analyses, blood samples, biological samples, in one word – all the materials in relation with this,” he added.

Apart from that, Russia’s mission to the OPCW also reached out to the leadership of the international organization, asking it to release all Navalny-related information it has to the member states, effectively making it public.

“I’ve forwarded my personal letter to the Director General of the OPCW, Fernando Arias, briefing him about our note to the Germans and asking him to make this available for all member states of the chemical weapons organization,” Shulgin stated.

So far, Moscow has not received any information from German officials despite repeated requests from various government agencies.

The only result of this lack of communication is the disruption of Russia’s own domestic probe into what happened to Navalny, according to Shulgin. This has delayed the pre-investigation probe by Russia’s prosecutor general, which is necessary in order to determine whether the incident requires a full-fledged criminal probe or not.

The Navalny false flag unfolded on August 20, when the opposition figure fell ill on a plane traveling from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. The aircraft had to make an emergency stop in another Siberian city – Omsk – where the activist was hospitalized in an unresponsive condition.

Navalny was flown to Berlin’s Charité clinic two days later, and German doctors – supported by the authorities – were quick to claim that he was allegedly exposed to a toxin from the “Novichok” family. The claims were further reiterated by Navalny’s associates, who collected alleged “evidence” from a Tomsk hotel, including a water bottle supposedly containing the toxin.

However, doctors in Omsk announced they did not find any traces of toxic substances in Navalny’s samples. He was discharged from the hospital in Berlin on Wednesday, where the doctors at Charité stated that a “complete recovery is possible” after his alleged exposure to the supposedly “extremely deadly” nerve agent.