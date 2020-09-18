Russia’s Rezonans-NE Radar, Capable of Tracking Hypersonic and Stealth Targets

MOSCOW (SF) – Another significant piece of military equipment showcased during the Army-2020 forum in Moscow is the Rezonans-NE radar. The radar system is capable of detecting and tracking the most complex types of air targets. It is also able to detect stealth aircraft, mini-UAVs and hypersonic targets.

The station’s capabilities are greatly enhanced by the phased array antenna. In addition, the locator can automatically exchange information with other radars in automatic mode. The range of Rezonans-NE is also impressive – 1100 km, and it is able to provide target designation for air defense systems, at a distance of over 600 km.

The radar can operate in adverse climate conditions, in temperatures ranging from -50 to +60 degrees Celsius. Currently, the radar system is deployed in the Arctic, and it contains elements of artificial intelligence. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the station entered service with Russia’s Northern Fleet at the end of 2018.

A Russian military expert, Yuri Knutov said that the Rezonans-NE is a highly efficient radar system equipped with artificial intelligence elements, which allows the station to simulate an electronic image of a target and accurately identify its type with flight parameters.

Currently, the system has already been acquired by Egypt and Iran.

Some media reported that after the United States killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Al-Quds Special Forces in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the US planned to use an F-35 fighter jet to strike another blow against Tehran (likely inside Iranian airspace), but it was ultimately canceled, since the F-35 was spotted by an Iranian radar station, presumably the Russian-made Rezonans-NE.

Knutov noted that the Rezonans-NE radar is of great importance for ensuring Russia’s defense capability. In practice, Rezonans-NE is capable of detecting a wide class of air targets – strategic and operational-tactical aircraft, helicopters, cruise and ballistic missiles, and balloons. However, the main “specialization” of the domestic station is stealth aircraft, cruise missiles and hypersonic flying objects.

The radar implements the principle of resonant reflection of radio waves, which leads to a sharp increase in the effective reflecting surface (EOC) of air objects. Thus, the system unmistakably spots aircraft made using stealth technology and transmits this data to air defense systems.

According to the calculations of Moscow engineers, the image intensifier of a typical cruise missile for radars using the Rayleigh effect is about 0.05 sq. m, while it’s 15 sq. m for Rezonans-NE.

“This phenomenon makes the stealth technology ineffective and practically removes the issue of stealth of such air objects as aircraft F-117, B-2, F-35 and similar ones,” said in the materials of CJSC NRC Rezonans.

The situation with the detection and tracking of hypersonic objects is more complicated, said the CEO of the enterprise Ivan Nazarenko.

However, the capabilities of Rezonans-NE allow the user to solve this problem by reducing the rate of access to the target to just one second (rate of information renewal). On other radars, this timeframe is approximately ten seconds. Naturally, the hypersonic flying object flies extremely fast, and other radars simply cannot keep up with it. Our paced appeal allows you to track such targets in a timely manner.

The hypersonic vehicle enters the energy field that the locator emits. The station operator can see such an object on the screen, it is highlighted in red, Nazarenko said. According to Nazarenko, today the domestic station is the most reliable means of transmitting information on hypersonic objects to complexes for combating them.

The deputy head of CJSC NRC Rezonans, Doctor of Technical Sciences Alexander Shcherbinko, drew attention to the cognitive function of the radar. The computer equipment of the station analyzes the results of work on the detection of air targets, detects errors and corrects them.

As mentioned earlier, Rezonans-NE can be operated in almost any natural and climate conditions. The radar system can withstand temperatures from -50°C to +60°C, wind gusts up to 50 m/s, rainfall density up to 300 mm/h, humidity up to 95% at +25°C.

As a rule, on the ground, Rezonans-NE is deployed in the form of a square of four modules. However, at the request of the customer, the radar can be assembled in one-module, two-module, or three-module versions with viewing sectors of 90°, 180° and 270°, respectively.

According to expert Yuri Knutov, Russia is able to get ahead of the United States and other states in the development of radar detection systems for hypersonic products. According to him, at present, the Russian Armed Forces have the ability to shoot down targets that develop speeds over Mach 5.