Say it With Me: I am Not Your Human Guinea Pig

From Really Graceful

Today we’re going to playing CONNECT THE DOTS, covering a mysterious Rockefeller Foundation document from 10 years ago, outlining the “Lockstep” plan without falling into the obvious traps laid out in regards to misinformation, then I’ll be moving on to a curious facebook post by Victorian Premier Dan Andrews from 2017, and then we’ll wrap it all up with some current Bill Gates shenanigans to ultimately ask the question… Do you remember signing up to be a human guinea pig?

These videos are always fully sourced.

Links to sources are always pinned as top comment.

Please consider supporting my channel on

Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful

Subscribe to my backup channel: http://bit.ly/reallygracefulsecondcha…

- Advertisement -

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/real…

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful

Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful

Instagram: http://instragam.com/reallygraceful