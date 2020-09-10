Trending

Say it With Me: I am Not Your Human Guinea Pig

From Really Graceful

By Guest Author
Today we’re going to playing CONNECT THE DOTS, covering a mysterious Rockefeller Foundation document from 10 years ago, outlining the “Lockstep” plan without falling into the obvious traps laid out in regards to misinformation, then I’ll be moving on to a curious facebook post by Victorian Premier Dan Andrews from 2017, and then we’ll wrap it all up with some current Bill Gates shenanigans to ultimately ask the question… Do you remember signing up to be a human guinea pig?

These videos are always fully sourced.

Links to sources are always pinned as top comment.

    Views expressed by Guest Authors are their own, and are not reflective of FRN or its editorial team. FRN publishes these for research and educational purposes only. The text is presented for these reasons alone, and absolutely not for purposes related to promoting any of the views expressed herein

