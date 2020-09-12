THE NAVALNY CASE – Europe is Not The Same as in 2014

By Cesare Lombroso – The Navalny case is currently shaking the whole of Europe and the Russian-European relations even more so, to the extent that the question of the completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2 has been raised. The correlations between the Navalny case and the lightning-fast statements across Europe of politicians directed against Russia are certainly not accidental.

What can be seen now, unlike in 2014, is that Europe is divided when there are reactions to the events in Russia. Currently, there are more and more politicians in Europe who make balanced statements, express suspicion or publicly stand up against aggressive Russophobic attitudes, and ask for more evidence at the expense of accusations of the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny. And their voices are louder than ever.

Andréa Kotarac, Assistant to a Member of the European Parliament asked himself:

Misinformation around the Navalny case adds fuel to the fire between the EU and Russia. If we wish him all the best, we can ask ourselves who benefits from this escalation of tension during the uprisings in Belorussia. Certainly not Russia or Vladimir Putin.

Why? If we summarize the case:

– Navalny is not this “great opponent who would shake the Kremlin” as the French press explains

– Russian services have no interest in using a poison that has already proven ineffective (Skripal case)

– if the Russians wanted to “suppress” Navalny, he would not have been treated in Omsk, then sent to a German hospital only to be accused of having poisoned him

– The Russians have no interest in poisoning an opponent while Belarus falters

– These poisoning accusations come the day after Merkel’s response to US senators. A statement that the Nord Stream 2 project would be completed

A former member of the National Slovak Council, Peter Marček wrote:

According to media reports, the governments of Germany, Europe and NATO are “outraged” by the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and demand a full investigation. New sanctions are already being discussed, although convincing evidence from the public has not yet been presented. All we have are unsubstantiated statements and statements that the results of Navalny’s investigation revealed elements of the Russian neuro-paralytic substance “Novichok”. The whole situation is very similar to the 2018 Skripal case, after which we have repeatedly observed another wave of sanctions against Russia. These elements can be found in other poisons, however, the German government claims that it is, of course, the Russian “Novichok”. The main goal of the German government is not to put pressure on Russia, to inflame tensions, but to provide all the necessary data on the case and to cooperate to find out the truth. And the first step here is to provide the results of your own research. Unfortunately, now we see a completely different and, in my opinion, a completely wrong approach to the investigation.

“And for all those who blindly believe the media, I have two important questions”, Marček asked:

If Novičok is such a dangerous chemical weapon, why do all its victims survive? If Russia wanted to eliminate Navalny and even used such a strong poison, then why was it very quick to provide him with all the necessary support and allow his transportation to Germany for treatment?

“We all need to think about this and analyze all the details of this difficult situation”, Marček added.

He is not alone in his views, European politicians and experts are louder and are looking for common sense in the case of Navalny. Monza City council’s Assessor Federico Arena wrote:

I want to give a different interpretation on Navalny’s poisoning from that served by some mainstream media, which would like to paint Russia as a bloodthirsty state, influencing public opinion, with the aim of trying to legitimize sanctions and attacks on Russia, which, however, are convenient only for the usual ones (certainly not to us and Made in Italy). If the Kremlin really wanted to take out Navalny, why was the rescue effort extraordinarily fast? Russia provided all the necessary healthcare services for him and made it possible for him to leave the country promptly without any restrictions. And above all, what convenience would have Vladimir Putin (who has just come out EXTRAORDINARILY successful and stronger after the constitutional referendum) to eliminate Navalny, exposing himself and Russia to the risk of sanctions and international attacks?

Normunds Grostiņš Chairman of the Political Council and Chairman of the Board of the Institute for Future Research have also logical point of view and wrote:

The most burning issue on the European agenda this week is the alleged poisoning of Russian oppositionist Alexey Navalny. German laboratory and personally Chancellor Merkel declared he was poisoned by Novichok chemical agent. Most mainstream media already point fingers at the Russian government, calling for new sanctions, including the cancellation of the Nord Stream 2 project. Meanwhile, no evidence but words were published and the investigation is far from over. The Russian side is willing to cooperate, requesting more evidence but the Western propaganda machine has started moving and the “highly-likely” approach prevails. The critics boldly accuse Russian authorities without even considering different possible scenarios even though in none of them Russia would have profit from this case. The absence of logic is terrible: first, the Russians tried to kill Navalny with one of the strongest military poisons ever but somehow didn’t succeed and then suddenly decided to save his life and even transfer him to Germany. Very consistent behavior for a “criminal state” who would want to hide the evidence. The whole case thus looks like a big fraud by the West to promote some more sanctions since democratic states can’t impose sanctions without any pretext, right? Anyway, I wish Mr. Navalny to recover soon and call upon the people of Europe to not let anyone brainwash them.

Politicians across Europe are increasingly placing the Navalny case in a logical context and seeking answers, distancing themselves from aggressive statements against Russia. The Navalny case shows an important thing, operations in Europe are similar to those in 2014 that homogenized Europe against Russia, but Europe is clearly not the same as in 2014. There are more and more politicians in Europe who are guided by common sense and the interests of their own countries, and not by the Russophobic hysteria that has been going on for 6 years.