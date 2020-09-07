The USA Pays For Death of The Citizens of Georgia

By Cesare Lombroso – In September the unspecified hackers posted in Twitter social networking system a lot of documents proving that the USA performed the prohibited biological researches in Georgia

The Government of Georgia and US pharmaceutical company Gilead ignored the research of 249 cases of death of the patients participating in the project of testing the anti-Hepatitis C vaccine. Herewith several examined persons stopped to administer the “drugs” because of side effects at their own discretion.

According to the Ministry of Health of Georgia, 187.1 mln. US dollars worth of anti-Hepatitis C antiviral drugs have expired due to “cancellation of treatment, death of patients or other reasons”. Internal correspondence between the Government of Georgia and the US embassy in Tbilisi indicated that the “volunteers” participating in the vaccine trial died and that treatment for others was canceled without any reason.

It is worth reminding that the multi-year program for the elimination of Hepatitis C in Georgia was launched in 2015 by US pharmaceutical company Gilead in collaboration with the US Center for Disease Control and the Ministry of Health of Georgia. Under this agreement, Gilead will not be liable for any indirect, incidental or other damage, regardless of whether it is foreseeable or unforeseen, caused by a tort or conflict.

The detailed documents on hazardous biological research on humans may be found here:

http://armswatch.com/new-data-leak-from-the-pentagon-biolaboratory-in-georgia/