Trump Says Putin and XJP are Smarter than Unfit Biden

WASHINGTON DC – US President Donald Trump sees the leaders of Russia, China and Turkey as smart, unlike his rival Joe Biden .

“We must have someone smart in the presidency. This person is not smart. President Xi is smart, President Putin is smart, Erdogan is smart. Among those with whom we have to deal, there are no not smart ones. Joe is not suitable for the post, ” Trump said on Fox News.

Trump also recalled that last year he “passed perfectly” a test to determine cognitive health.

“Biden has to pass this test. You have to show the people in this country that the person being elected to lead is smart. Because we are dealing with people who will do very bad things for our country if they get the chance. And you must be smarter than them. Therefore, Biden has an obligation to pass this or some similar test, ” added President Trump.

- Advertisement -

If elected, Biden will become the oldest US president, he will turn 78 (he is 4 years older than Trump).

As the Washington Sentinel reported on the comments of the Hill reporter Joe Concha: