Trump Slams DC Mayor Bowser’s Plan to Demolish Washington Monument

US President Donald Trump has slammed D.C Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposal to demolish monuments to several historical figures allegedly guilty of racism. Among them are several presidents, including the famous Washington monument, as well as the navigator credited as leading the first major European expedition to the Americas, Christopher Columbus.

Trump’s position on this issue was announced in a statement published on the White House website.

“By publishing a plan that recommends the potential demolition of the Washington Monument, the Christopher Columbus Statue, Andrew Jackson and the Jefferson Memorial, Washington’s radically liberal mayor is repeating the same story used by the left to incite dangerous riots: the destruction of our history and the destruction of our great heritage,” Trump said in the statement.

Trump believes that these monuments need to be preserved and respected, because they are installed in honor of the people who built the country.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, on August 31, a special committee at the mayor’s office of the American capital renamed, removed or contextualized 1,330 objects allegedly related to racism.

Recall that the fight against the monuments to the founding fathers of the United States is part of the campaign against racism, held under the slogan “Black lives matter”. This movement arose in May after the death of an African American, George Floyd, at the hands of police officers .

The movement to destroy statues and monuments has also been criticized by the left, chiefly for being a middle-class ‘feel good’ distraction which costs nothing to those in power, and does nothing to address the real-existing socioeconomic needs of people on the whole.