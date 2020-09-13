UKRAINE COUP IN WORKS: Biden’s Allies in Poroshenko’s Ex-Ukrainian Government Move to Oust President Zelensky

KIEV – In Ukraine, the process of violent overthrow of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by the team of ex-President Petro Poroshenko has begun . This was stated by the deputy of the Rada Renat Kuzmin .

“There is a large group of people who are dissatisfied with the incumbent president and are ready to join the coup d’état in government agencies, law enforcement agencies, security agencies, including the army,” Kuzmin said on the Zik TV channel.

Kuzmin, also the former Deputy Prosecutor-General known for his investigation against the Burisma firm and its corruption, has been made aware of this plot. This strongly indicates that this is connected to the Burisma concern, chiefly US presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

According to the deputy, the conspirators only lack a reason to seize power, but Poroshenko’s team is already creating the necessary conditions for a coup. In his opinion, the faction of the ex-president will soon arrange a “fake collection of signatures” for the creation of an investigative commission to investigate the actions of the current government. After the failure, the incumbent parliament will be accused of incapacity, after which the ex-president’s supporters will call on people to take to the streets.

Such a development of events, MP Kuzmin believes, will become a pretext for groups of Ukrainian society that are ready to overthrow the government by force of arms.

Kuzmin’s concerns appear to stem from increased pressure from Atlanticist forces as a soft-coup is underway in the US, where the deposed government which Biden was a part of, now seeks to regain power in the former US empire.

Potential blow-back in the US: If this coup succeeds, it will frustrate Zelensky’s investigation into Burisma, as Hunter Biden is a person of interest and his father directly interfered in the processes of law enforcement in Ukraine by issuing a quid pro quo that the Kuzmin investigation into Burisma be halted or US aid would not be delivered to the Poroshenko government.

If the coup fails, Trump will be accused by Democrats of suppressing opposition in Ukraine, but also it will likely result in formal charges being made in Ukraine against either Joe or Hunter Biden, or both.

Joe and Hunter Biden are currently persons of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation in Ukraine surrounding Burisma.

The push for a coup now in Ukraine is likely aimed at stopping the Bidens from being indicted, a major event which would harm the campaign of Joe Biden for president in the 2020 election.