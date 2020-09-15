US Apache Helicopter Nearly Crashes, Makes an Emergency Landing in Syria (PHOTOS)

Hasaka, Syria – On September 15, a US military helicopter made an emergency landing in northeast Syria. According to the US-led coalition, the incident was (allegedly) “not the result of hostile activity” and “led to no casualties”. Then, US special forces deployed to the area and the crew was recovered.

The American military helicopter nearly crashed in Syria’s Al-Hasakah province, Syrian state media reported, citing local sources. According to Syrian news agency SANA, a US helicopter made an emergency landing in the countryside near the town of Al-Yaarubiyah in Syria’s northeast, close to the Iraqi border.

