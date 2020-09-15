US Apache Helicopter Nearly Crashes, Makes an Emergency Landing in Syria (PHOTOS)
Hasaka, Syria – On September 15, a US military helicopter made an emergency landing in northeast Syria. According to the US-led coalition, the incident was (allegedly) “not the result of hostile activity” and “led to no casualties”. Then, US special forces deployed to the area and the crew was recovered.
The American military helicopter nearly crashed in Syria’s Al-Hasakah province, Syrian state media reported, citing local sources. According to Syrian news agency SANA, a US helicopter made an emergency landing in the countryside near the town of Al-Yaarubiyah in Syria’s northeast, close to the Iraqi border.
Citing local sources, the outlet reported that US armored vehicles were deployed to the landing site. SANA did not say what type of helicopter it was and whether there were casualties, but the footage from the ground shows what appears to be a Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopter gunship.
The Pentagon and US forces in Syria and Iraq have stated the incident was “not the result of hostile activity” and “led to no casualties”. US troops are active in Syria’s northern and northeastern areas, where they support local Kurdish forces. In 2018, a US Army Sikorsky HH-60 Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopter crashed in Western Iraq near the Syrian border, killing all seven people on board.