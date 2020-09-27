WATCH Burning tanks and IFV’s: Armenia destroys advancing Azeri forces

YEREVAN – The Azerbaijani army suffered numerous losses during the hostilities that broke out today in Nagorno-Karabakh .

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the losses of Baku amounted to 30 units of armored vehicles, 20 unmanned aerial vehicles, 3 helicopters, as well as a large number of personnel.

The military departments of Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic backed up the data on the enemy’s losses with photo and video evidence with burning Azerbaijani tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Military observers of the Daily War Telegram channel commented on what is happening: “It seems that the Azerbaijani military was advised by the same Turkish advisers who had destroyed a dozen of their Leopard-2 tanks during the assault on Syrian El-Bab. Then the Ishilov * barmaley held back the Turkish army and their tame fighters for more than three months. “