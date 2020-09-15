WATCH: Iraqis Tightening the Noose as US Air Defenses Intercept Missiles Targeting US Embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD – Last night, on September 14, the US military employed its C-RAM (counter rocket, artillery, and mortar) short-range air defense (SHORAD) system to intercept new rocket strikes on the US embassy area in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad. The area is better known as the “Green Zone” and it was previously considered the safest place and the primary base of operations for the intelligence assets of the United States in Iraq.

However, as the US occupation of Iraq has become unbearable for the Iraqi people, dozens of Iraqi militias are taking part in ambushes and attacks on the US occupation force convoys in the country.