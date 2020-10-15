MAJOR: Hunter Biden’s Laptop Emails Leak Reveals His Burisma Criminal Dealings in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump blasted rival Joe Biden’s family after new emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop were revealed, calling the family “grifters”. Trump used the “grifter” term following the release of emails that have unmasked some of Hunter Biden’s criminal dealings in Ukraine at a time when his father had an influential role with the country as vice president, Daily Mail reported.

“They’re crooks, they’ve always been crooks. They’re grifters and crooks, and this is what we’re running against,” Trump told the conservative NewsMax network, adding, “And it’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace.”

He called the revelations “serious stuff” and termed a New York Post report on the information a “major scandal”.

“It’s a very sad thing when you look at that. Everywhere he goes, his son goes right behind him and grabs money,” Trump continued.

Trump also blasted Facebook and Twitter for quashing retweets of the story.

“So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of ‘Smoking Gun’ emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, noting, “It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician. REPEAL SECTION 230!!!” Facebook Spokesman Andy Stone tweeted earlier Wednesday, “While I will intentionally not link to The New York Post, I want to be clear that this story is eligible to be fact-checked by Facebook’s third-party fact-checking partners.” He added, “In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform.”

Twitter announced it violated a policy on information that may have been hacked.

Trump’s comments stoked the story amid a furious denial by the Biden camp, even as his lawyer Rudy Giuliani was signaling days of additional revelations, and thousands of additional emails and photos.

Giuliani, who provided the materials to the paper, stated the president did not know about the information, adding, “Because they covered it up. The president didn’t know this. I didn’t know this, this part, until now, until a few weeks ago, approximately when I found out about it.”

A Wilmington, Delaware computer repair shop owner, who says he gave the data to Giuliani’s lawyer and to the FBI held back from providing a clear timeline to reporters.

“I can’t talk about it. I don’t want to talk about the timeline. I don’t want to talk about who reached out to who first,” John Paul MacIsaac told The Daily Beast.

MacIsaac stated he passed on the information because he was fearful and that “if people knew what I knew then my life would be in danger”.

“I’m afraid of somebody wanting to make sure that I don’t extort them for money or that I don’t do things with their computer. They would silence people,” he noted, adding, “I was afraid for the owner [of the computer], I was afraid for the people involved in the content of it, and I just wanted it out of my shop.”

Hunter Biden scored a lucrative job at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings that reportedly paid $50,000 per month.

Giuliani, the former New York Mayor and Trump lawyer during impeachment, has put forward the extraordinary claim that the Chinese government has obtained explosive non-public emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop – which contains illegal information which he helped push out and tried to get authorities to probe.

Giuliani states the laptop, the contents of which made it his way via a computer repair store owner, contains at least 1,000 photographs, a few of which made it into The New York Post Wednesday in a story that also explored possible influence peddling.

Giuliani adds he wanted the information out two years ago – and blasted FBI Director Chris Wray for failing to do a “damn thing” after he stated the store owner handed over the same information in the fall of 2019.

“I have to tell you – and this is very sensitive. The stuff that we’re in possession of contains 1,000, maybe more photographs that are highly, highly anywhere from inappropriate to illegal and have to be possessed by the Chinese government,” Giuliani told former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon for his “War Room: Pandemic” podcast. “If the Chinese government doesn’t have these photographs, they’re not really a rival,” Giuliani said. “Everything the American people are going to look at in the next five days, China’s been looking at for a long time,” he added, but did not provide evidence that China had the information on Biden’s son, who has done business there.

Giuliani confirmed information from a computer store owner who told the paper he gave the information to the FBI last fall, and blasted the bureau for taking part in a cover-up by failing to act.

“The FBI Director should resign,” Giuliani said of Wray.

Giuliani indicated he may have known about the information for years, although he also stated he just learned about the laptop weeks ago.

“Well, the other guy’s committed these crimes. I wanted this out two years ago. I didn’t want it to interfere with Biden’s presidency. It’s the Democrat cover-up that makes it happen this way,” he told Bannon.

The former mayor also brought reports that he himself was being investigated, and the recent indictment of Bannon for allegedly profiting off the nonprofit group “We Build the Wall”.

“Every piece of information about it was available to the FBI and I might add the Justice Department, and they didn’t do a damn thing with it because all they cared about was trying to prove something they knew from the very beginning wasn’t true: Russian collusion,” Giuliani continued, adding, “I can say that about the Southern District [of New York], the Dept of Justice and the FBI.” “This is one of only three or four major things they covered up that would have obviated the need for the kind of persecution they did not only of Donald Trump, but of you, me, I mean they illegally intercepted my communications. It’s been determined to be illegal. Nobody’s apologized to me for doing it,” he stressed.

The emails shed new light on the younger Biden’s criminal dealings in Ukraine. Joe Biden has previously stated he “never speaks to his son about his overseas business dealings”.

Biden’s campaign offered no comment, but Hunter’s attorney accused Giuliani of pushing the mythical, yet very convenient “Russian disinformation”. Other material in the cache also includes sexually explicit images of Hunter, and footage of him smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with a woman in the course of an 11-minute video.

The Post published 4 pictures of Biden in states of undress, one apparently in a bath, one in bed, and smoking in two of them. One shows Hunter with a pipe similar to those used to smoke crack. Hunter, 50, has admitted to cocaine use in the past and received an administrative discharge from the US Navy reserve for substance abuse in 2014.