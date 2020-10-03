MAJOR: Russia Ready to Supply S-400 to Iran

MOSCOW/TEHRAN – Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said that his country recognizes the expiration of UN arms sanctions against Iran on October 18 and is ready to supply the country with its S-400 air defense system.

“We have said since the very first day that there will be no problem for selling weapons to Iran from October 19,” Dzhagaryan said in an interview with the Persian-language Resalat newspaper on Saturday.

He underlined that Russia does not care about US threats and will remain committed to its undertakings, adding that Moscow is ready to study the Iranian side’s proposals on purchasing weapons from Russia after October 18.

“As you know we have provided Iran with S-300. Russia does not have any problem to deliver S-400 to Iran and it did not have any problem before either,” Dzhagaryan said.

After the removal of pre-nuclear-deal sanctions against Iran, Russia delivered S-300 air defense systems to the country under the existing contract. Iran designed and developed its own version of the S-300 missile shield (named Bavar 373) after the Russians first shrugged off delivery of their advanced missile defense system to Iran in accordance with the existing restrictions due to the UN Security Council sanctions.

Although the Iranian version has inferior features in comparison to the original Russian model, it still retains much of the increased mobility, agility, and reduced launch-preparation time. Iranian commanders had earlier said that Bavar 373 is similar to its original Russian model and traces and intercepts high-altitude targets.

The addition of S-400 to the Iranian arsenal would greatly enhance its military capabilities. Depending on the surface-to-air missiles used, the S-400 has the capability of shooting down virtually any type of a flying object at extreme ranges of up to 400 km. The system would act as a force multiplier for Iran’s already formidable air defenses.