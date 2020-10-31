MAJOR: US Military Helicopter Goes Down in Syria

Hasakah, Syria – Earlier today, October 31, a US military helicopter went down in the governorate of al-Hasakah, in northeastern Syria, according to a number of opposition sources. Citing a “special source”, the Jesr Press said the helicopter fell near the town of al- Shaddadi in the southern countryside of al-Hasakah governorate.

Other sources reported that the helicopter went down inside a base of the US-led occupying forces located in the vicinity of the town. According to the news agency, the helicopter burned for three hours after going down. The military helicopter was allegedly destroyed in an accident. Currently, there is no additional information on a possible shootdown, although that possibility cannot be entirely excluded.

Meanwhile, the Orient News also reported that the US helicopter “crashed and burned as a result of a technical error.” No human losses have been reported, thus far. The US-led coalition and the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, which jointly control the illegally occupied area where the alleged accident took place, are yet to comment on the incident.

- Advertisement -

Several AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and UH-60 Black Hawk medium-lift utility helicopters are known to be based in and operating from the US-led coalition base in al-Shaddadi. V-22 Osprey vertical takeoff and landing aircraft are also active in the US occupation zone in northeastern Syria.