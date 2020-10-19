Rogue News Interview: Chaos is the Ladder

As the world moves closer to a meltdown and Great Reset and as a major battle is waged within the USA over the upcoming elections, it is worth asking what solutions are available to ensure that humanity might yet avoid a new dark age. What are the primary geopolitical obstacles blocking the west from allying with the Multipolar Alliance? How can we understand the true motives of China and other Eurasian nations whom we are told are nefarious players yearning for world domination by the mainstream media? These and other questions are address by the Canadian Patriot Review’s Matthew Ehret with Rogue News.
