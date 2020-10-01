WATCH: $122mln F-35 Comes Crashing Down After a Mid-Air Collision With $71mln KC-130J During Air Refueling Over California

Imperial County, CA, USA – Originally at ZeroHedge – A US Marine Corps Lockheed Martin F-35B STOVL fighter jet crashed in Imperial County, California, while attempting an aerial refueling mission with a Lockheed Martin KC-130J refueling tanker, according to USNI News.

The short video captures the impact of the $122 million stealth jet crashing into the ground, after a midair collision with the $71 million KC-130J air refueling tanker

On Tuesday afternoon, “it was reported that an F-35B made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling evolution, resulting in the crash of the F-35B. The pilot of the F-35B ejected successfully and is currently being treated,” read a statement from Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Joseph Butterfield to USNI News.

“The KC-130J is on deck in the vicinity of Thermal Airport. All crew members of the KC-130J have been reported safe,” Butterfield added.

KC-130J was forced to make an emergency landing in a field

Local TV station KESQ News Channel 3’s Jake Ingrassia was near the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Therma, California, at the time of the incident, capturing photos and videos of the accident scenes. Ingrassia tweeted a video of the F-35B crash site, interviewing an eyewitness who said the incident felt like a “three or four earthquake.”

KESQ released a video with Ingrassia describing the crash and showing video and images of both crash sites.

“The official cause of the crash is currently under investigation,” a military spokesperson told FOX News. “Updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

Over the years, the F-35 has been involved in a series of crashes; the latest was in May when an F-35A crashed in Florida during a training mission.