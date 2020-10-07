WATCH: President Assad Confirms Thousands of Pro-Turkish Terrorists Were Sent to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) From Syria

DAMASCUS – Syrian President Bashar al Assad fully confirmed that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the transfer of thousands of pro-Turkish terrorists from Syria to the Armenian republic of Artsakh, more widely known as Nagorno-Karabakh. According to some estimates around 3,500-5,000 pro-Turkish terrorists are engaged in fighting the regular Artsakh units, with hundreds killed or wounded.

Turkish president’s neo-Ottoman ambitions have already escalated multiple wars, including Syria, Libya and now Artsakh. Neo-Ottoman Turkey has also fueled borderline war tensions with nearly all of its neighbors. Luckily, all of Turkey’s “adventures” have ended in a string of resounding defeats.

Greece has been able to protect both its and Cyprus’ EEZs (exclusive economic zones) by forcing invading Turkish ships to go back to their home ports in Asia Minor, leaving Turkey humiliated and defeated. The situation in Libya, although stable at the moment, is most likely to end as a rather costly defeat for Turkey and its army of terrorists.

In an attempt to save face, Erdogan has encouraged Azerbaijan to attack Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, accepted the idea, partially as an attempt to distract the Azeri populace from domestic issues, which are the result of the increasingly difficult situation in the country.

However, despite the use of rather modern military tactics, including the widespread use of UCAVs (unmanned combat air vehicles), Turco-Azeri aggression in Artsakh has largely been a failure, with some marginal success in conquering half a dozen of deserted villages in border areas in the north and the south.