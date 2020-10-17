White House Rejects Putin’s Offer to Extend New START

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, D.C. – Russia possesses new weapons that the United States does not have in its arsenal, but it is nevertheless willing to discuss the issue with Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday while addressing permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

The president also suggested extending the New START Treaty for one year without any preconditions and to discuss all arms control parameters during that year, RIA Novosti reported. Russian president stated that the final remaining arms treaty between the US and Russia has served its purpose without fail, noting that dismantling it without reaching an alternative deal would be deplorable.