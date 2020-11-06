ANOTHER MULTI-KULTI SUCCESS: Vienna Attacker Revealed to be an Albanian Terrorist Living on Welfare

VIENNA – Although the Austrian authorities were silent about the identity of the murdered Islamic terrorist who carried out the attack in Vienna on November 2, his identity was revealed by the editor-in-chief of the Viennese magazine “Falter”, Florian Klenk.

According to Klenk, the 20-year-old Viennese was of Albanian ethnic background from North Macedonia.

“His name is Kurtin S, he was born in 2000 in Vienna, where he grew up. He is of Albanian origin, and his parents are from Northern Macedonia and had nothing to do with Islamism,” this well-known Austrian investigative journalist wrote on Twitter.

It was later confirmed that the reported name was not entirely correct, as it turned out the terrorist’s name was Kujtim Fejzulai. And although Florian Klenk claimed that the terrorist “had nothing to do with Islamism”, it was soon revealed that he was, in fact, a member of the Islamic State.

The Islamic State described Fejzulai as a “soldier of the Caliphate” in a statement released by the group’s Amaq News Agency Tuesday evening. It named him by the nom de guerre Abu Dujana al-Albani. Earlier, Islamic terrorist forums circulated an image of Fejzulai, said Rajan Basra, a researcher at the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation at King’s College London.

The picture showed a bearded man holding a large knife, a pistol, and an assault rifle. It was accompanied by a pledge to Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.

Kujtim Fejzulai, another remarkable success story of liberalism and multiculturalism

Basra stated that the young man, who killed four people and was killed by the police, was known to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counter-Terrorism Service (BVT) because he was one of the 90 Austrian Islamists who tried to reach Syria.

In July, he was prevented from trying to go to the battlefield in Syria, where he was supposed to join one of the “pro-democratic moderate groups”. However, the authorities did not believe that he could plan a terrorist attack and even tried to appease the Albanian fanatic by paying his rent and giving him an $1100 monthly allowance.

Fejzulai lived at the expense of the Austrian state, in an apartment paid for by the city of Vienna. Still, he hated the city which financed him. And despite the fact that he served a prison sentence for trying to join the Islamic State in Syria, Fejzulai received a subsidized apartment in record time, writes Kronen Zeitung.