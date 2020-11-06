ANOTHER MULTI-KULTI SUCCESS: Vienna Attacker Revealed to be an Albanian Terrorist Living on Welfare

VIENNA – Although the Austrian authorities were silent about the identity of the murdered Islamic terrorist who carried out the attack in Vienna on November 2, his identity was revealed by the editor-in-chief of the Viennese magazine “Falter”, Florian Klenk.
According to Klenk, the 20-year-old Viennese was of Albanian ethnic background from North Macedonia.
“His name is Kurtin S, he was born in 2000 in Vienna, where he grew up. He is of Albanian origin, and his parents are from Northern Macedonia and had nothing to do with Islamism,” this well-known Austrian investigative journalist wrote on Twitter.
It was later confirmed that the reported name was not entirely correct, as it turned out the terrorist’s name was Kujtim Fejzulai. And although Florian Klenk claimed that the terrorist “had nothing to do with Islamism”, it was soon revealed that he was, in fact, a member of the Islamic State.
The Islamic State described Fejzulai as a “soldier of the Caliphate” in a statement released by the group’s Amaq News Agency Tuesday evening. It named him by the nom de guerre Abu Dujana al-Albani. Earlier, Islamic terrorist forums circulated an image of Fejzulai, said Rajan Basra, a researcher at the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation at King’s College London.
The picture showed a bearded man holding a large knife, a pistol, and an assault rifle. It was accompanied by a pledge to Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.
- Advertisement -
Kujtim Fejzulai, another remarkable success story of liberalism and multiculturalism
Basra stated that the young man, who killed four people and was killed by the police, was known to the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counter-Terrorism Service (BVT) because he was one of the 90 Austrian Islamists who tried to reach Syria.
In July, he was prevented from trying to go to the battlefield in Syria, where he was supposed to join one of the “pro-democratic moderate groups”. However, the authorities did not believe that he could plan a terrorist attack and even tried to appease the Albanian fanatic by paying his rent and giving him an $1100 monthly allowance.
Fejzulai lived at the expense of the Austrian state, in an apartment paid for by the city of Vienna. Still, he hated the city which financed him. And despite the fact that he served a prison sentence for trying to join the Islamic State in Syria, Fejzulai received a subsidized apartment in record time, writes Kronen Zeitung.
The 20-year-old Albanian terrorist applied for a program of support to young citizens of Vienna on February 11, 2020, and signed a lease agreement at the beginning of May, while many of his peers have been waiting for years to get the same treatment. It’s suspected that he used the allowance money to buy the weapons which he used during the attack.
He killed 4 people in cold blood in Vienna on November 2. Two Austrian women, aged 21 and 39, a 44-year-old Austrian man and a 24-year-old German foreign student, were all killed by the Albanian ISIS terrorist, while at least 22 others were wounded. A 28-year-old police officer was shot but is said to be in a stable condition, while 7 civilians who were injured are in a critical, life-threatening condition.
Albanians from North Macedonia, showing their immense contribution to the “enrichment” of the country
At least 4 more Albanians were part of the terror group which took part in organizing the attack. Two of them are from North Macedonia, while the other two are from the Serbian province of Kosovo and Metohia, currently under joint occupation by NATO and an Albanian narcoterrorist entity called the “Republic of Kosovo”.
In addition to Fejzuali, who was born and raised in Vienna, a citizen of “Kosovo”, his namesake, Kujtim Kadriu, who is only 16 years old, is suspected of participating in the terrorist attack, along with the 21-year-old Arianit Fetaj, also a citizen of “Kosovo”. Two more Albanians from North Macedonia, Argjen Ganiji, and Uzeir Avdili are also suspected of taking part in the terrorist attack in Vienna.
Such a lovely bunch of obviously deradicalized Albanians shouting “Freedom and Democracy is great!”
Fejzulai had been jailed in April 2019 for trying to join Islamic State but he was granted parole in December under juvenile law because he was under 18 years old at the time of his offense and had agreed to take part in a so-called “deradicalization program”.
Fejzulai was deemed “not being capable” of carrying out an attack and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer admitted that the Albanian terrorist had fooled the country’s judiciary and workers on the “deradicalization course”.
“The perpetrator managed to fool the de-radicalisation program of the justice system, to fool the people in it, and to get an early release through this,” Nehammer said.
Fejzulai had set out to Syria in September 2018, according to news coverage of his trial. He made it to an Islamic State safe house in Turkey, but was detained there and spent four months in a Turkish jail. He and a co-defendant said they’d been ready to fight for the Islamic State, but a defense lawyer argued that they “had renounced” the terrorist group.
Fejzulai later explained his “radicalization” by saying he’d gone to the “wrong mosque,” according to Austria’s Der Standard newspaper’s report at the time. So-called “deradicalization” programs have been a total fiasco across Europe, with problems escalating over the repatriation of thousands of terrorists after the fall of the Islamic State.
Charging returnees with crimes connected to Islamic terrorism can be extremely complicated now. On one hand, the neoliberal elites need to show how their “multicultural” societal model works “perfectly fine”, which gives them an incentive to overreport success in those “deradicalization” programs.
On the other hand, the neoliberal elites need to guarantee basic safety, as well as the much-vaunted “freedom and democracy”, to their heavily liberalized urban populace. The two are mutually exclusive, especially given the fact that Islam couldn’t possibly be any further from liberalism.