BREAKING: Azeri Soldiers Reportedly Killed, Wounded in an ‘Accidental’ Clash With Russian Peacekeepers

STEPANAKERT – According to unconfirmed reports by some Russian and Armenian media outlets, a group of Azerbaijani soldiers lost their way due to poor orientation and thick fog and ran into a military checkpoint where an infantry unit of Russian peacekeepers was deployed.

According to some local sources, an exchange of fire soon took place in which at least one Azerbaijani soldier was killed and several were wounded. There is no official confirmation of this event yet. It is still unclear who could have fired the first shot, but it is suggested that it was the Azerbaijani soldiers, who possibly mistook the Russian peacekeepers for Armenian soldiers.

- Advertisement -

Updates to follow…