BREAKING: Trump Denies Biden’s Fraudulent ‘Victory’, Promises Legal Action

WASHINGTON, D.C. – US President Donald Trump has refused to acknowledge Joe Biden’s apparent “victory”, and promised to start prosecuting cases to ensure “the rightful winner is seated.” In a statement released through his campaign, Trump said,

“Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, with the help of his media allies.”

The Associated Press declared Biden the winner on Saturday morning, after the former vice president expanded his supposed lead over Trump in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania. This pushed Biden to 273 votes, which just 3 more than the 270 electoral votes necessary to secure the White House.

Trump stated that Biden’s win was fraudulent and that ballots for Biden were “fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters,” and announced that his legal team would “start prosecuting our case in court” on Monday, RT reported.

“Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media,” Trump stated.

In addition to Trump’s lawsuits, recounts will also be called in several battleground states. The Trump campaign has suggested that it will call for one in Wisconsin, where Biden won by just over 20,000 votes.

Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, said on Friday that there will be a recount in Georgia. Biden currently leads Trump by around 7,000 votes in Georgia. In a press conference in Philadelphia on Saturday, Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, claimed to have interviewed witnesses who saw fraud occurring in the city in recent days.