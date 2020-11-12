BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Reveals Identities of Dead Americans Who Were Used in Election Fraud (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the DNC, supported by the Deep State-controlled mainstream media (or better said, lamestream media, as President Trump calls them) is still celebrating Joe Biden’s “undisputed victory”, the sheer magnitude of the 2020 US Presidential Election fraud is beginning to unravel.

Tucker Carlson, the host of the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, makes an astounding revelation in the following video.