Elon Musk on COVID-19 Tests: ‘Something Extremely Bogus is Going on’

Los Angeles, CA, USA – Elon Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to say that he has received mixed results after being tested for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing symptoms of a common cold. Musk says he was tested four times using a rapid antigen test: two tests came back positive and two came back negative. He’s also awaiting the results from two PCR tests but the results won’t be known for 24 hours.

Antigen tests work by detecting a small protein on the surface of the coronavirus, whereas the more accurate PCR tests look for the virus itself. Antigen tests can be conducted quickly as they don’t require a lab, and are often administered in hotspots like college campuses or elderly care facilities, The Verge reported.

According to the FDA, positive results from antigen tests “are highly accurate”, but there is a higher chance of “false negatives”. That’s why “PCR tests are ordered to prevent the possible spread of the virus due to a false negative”, FDA stated. One such antigen test from Quidel can detect the coronavirus 85 percent of the time. Musk says his antigen test came from BD.

Musk, who refuses to believe in the COVID plandemic, questioned the validity of the testing.

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

In addition to saying “something extremely bogus is going on,” Musk implies that his experience is likely shared by others and contributing to the current spike in cases seen in the US and abroad. He also responded “exactly” to a tweet saying “revenues from tests are likely not bogus”, confirming his skepticism.

The mainstream media has accused Elon Musk of “spreading doubt, confusion, and sometimes outright misinformation about the coronavirus”. He’s stated that some doctors are inflating case numbers for financial reasons, also promoted a paper on the benefits of chloroquine, spoke against shelter-in-place orders, and dismissed panic-spreading associated with the plandemic as dumb.