Evidence that Dominion Systems Deleted 2.7 MILLION Trump Votes Nationwide

At 11:34 AM on November 12th, President Trump tweeted:

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

If this is corroborated, then this revelation is a major game changer in the pursuit of a just re-assessment of the scope of the fraud conducted in the elections and implicates not only the Dominion voting systems but the higher controller of Dominion: Lord Mark Malloch Brown and his bossom buddy George Soros in more ways than you might imagine….

- Advertisement -

This material was first published by Gateway Pundit early on November 12, and an outline of the data analysis and other findings were made public by Joe Hoft (Editor-in-Chief of GP) in an interview here

https://youtu.be/n23BG2X37iI