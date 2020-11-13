Trending

United StatesHeadline NewsInterview

Evidence that Dominion Systems Deleted 2.7 MILLION Trump Votes Nationwide

By Matthew Ehret
0 0
At 11:34 AM on November 12th, President Trump tweeted:
“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.

If this is corroborated, then this revelation is a major game changer in the pursuit of a just re-assessment of the scope of the fraud conducted in the elections and implicates not only the Dominion voting systems but the higher controller of Dominion: Lord Mark Malloch Brown and his bossom buddy George Soros in more ways than you might imagine….

- Advertisement -

This material was first published by Gateway Pundit early on November 12, and an outline of the data analysis and other findings were made public by  Joe Hoft (Editor-in-Chief of GP) in an interview here:
https://youtu.be/n23BG2X37iI

 

 

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Matthew Ehret 214 posts 0 comments

Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review and director of the Rising Tide Foundation (www.risingtidefoundation.net). He has published three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org) and can be contacted at [email protected]

You might also like More from author
Comments