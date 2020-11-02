Female ANTIFA Protester Screams at NYPD Officers: ‘I Hope All of Your Children Get Raped And Killed’ (VIDEO)

New York, NY, USA – What appears to be a female ANTIFA protester screamed at police that she hoped “all of your children get raped and killed” during clashes in Manhattan on Sunday. The incident took place as eleven ANTIFA protesters were arrested while gathering to confront a large caravan of Trump supporters that was seen driving around the Tri-State area, Daily Mail reported.

Video of the unidentified protester was posted on Twitter by Drew Hernandez, a producer for the podcast Lives Matter.

Yesterday in NYC, Antifa called for the rape and murder of the children of police officers. This is truly despicable and vile. Check out my segment with the great @TuckerCarlson from last night! pic.twitter.com/fqeAwEDKjy — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 2, 2020

Video from the scene shows a large crowd of protesters being pushed and shoved by police officers in the Chelsea section of Manhattan on Sunday.

The small group of anti-Trump demonstrators was there to stop a “MAGA caravan” that was expected to drive through parts of the city. The caravan did not appear in the area. Video shows police clashing with ANTIFA protesters on West 24th Street and 10th Avenue just before 2:00 PM in Chelsea, not far from the High Line, according to the New York Daily News.

NYPD officers on bicycles are seen in the video trying to move the protesters off the streets. Some protesters are seen hitting police officers with umbrellas. One witness said that protesters were allowed to walk on the street until they reached the Chelsea High Line overpass. At that point, police instructed them to walk on the sidewalks.

“When they got under the viaduct, they (cops) pretty much just dispersed everyone, told everyone to get out the street,” 24-year-old Danzail Johnson, who works as a doorman on West 24th Street, told the Daily News. “Whoever didn’t move quickly enough or didn’t get out the street, they arrested them and kind of just put a perimeter and shut down the whole block basically,” Johnson added.

Police warned the protesters using a loudspeaker.

“If you remain in the roadway and refuse to use the available sidewalk you will be subject to arrest,” the message on the loudspeaker said.

Johnson said that some of the demonstrators chanted, “How do you spell murderer? NYPD.” One of those arrested was Walter (Hawk) Newsome, a founder of the radical Black Lives Matter movement. There were initial reports that two of the demonstrators arrested were journalists, but the NYPD said that none of those arrested had police-issued credentials.

“All arrested individuals from today’s protests have been verified to not be NYPD credentialed members of the press,” the NYPD said in a statement.

The protesters initially gathered at Madison Square Park to stop the pro-Trump caravans that were seen on roadways in and around the New York metropolitan area on Sunday, according to the New York Post. The group of ANTIFA protester marched to the West Side Highway and then dispersed after it became apparent that the MAGA caravans would not be driving through Manhattan.

Thousands of Trump supporters in sedans, pickup trucks, and sport utility vehicles waved pro-Trump banners and American flags from their cars as they formed a convoy that blocked traffic on New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway as well as the Mario Cuomo Bridge in Tarrytown, New York.

The first caravan was seen in New Jersey at around noon on Sunday. According to the NYPD, some 200 vehicles briefly shut down traffic on the Garden State Parkway northbound near Lakewood. The Trump supporters then gathered for a rally at Veterans Park in Berkeley – one of several planned for Sunday throughout New Jersey, according to the Asbury Park Press.

“It feels good to see people who feel the same way,” Lakewood resident Eli Smith said. “I don’t agree with his behavior, but he did a big thing by exposing the other guys who are fake,” Smith added.

One of the organizers of the Lakewood event said they wanted to show their support for the president just two days before Election Day.

“We’re going to gather over here and we’re going to show our greatest president that we support him here in New Jersey,” Lakewood resident Baruch Brog, who helped organize the event, said.

Some media outlets claim polls in New Jersey allegedly predict that Trump will lose the state to his challenger, former Vice President, and career politician, Joe Biden. Still, Brog is holding out hope.

“We’re hoping to turn New Jersey red, and you never know, there’s a big chance Trump could be winning New Jersey,” he said. “We’re hoping for another win, a landslide win 2020,” he added.

Another pro-Trump MAGA caravan was seen on the Mario Cuomo Bridge, which connects Rockland and Westchester Counties just north of New York City.

A local lawmaker, State Senator David Carlucci, a Democrat, slammed what he called “aggressive, dangerous, and reckless behavior by some Trump supporters”.

“Trump supporters are seen exiting their cars on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and causing danger to themselves and others in inclement weather and backing up Hudson Valley traffic,” the state senator. “The New York State Police should be working to identify these individuals and charging them,” Carlucci said. “We all have the right to show support for a presidential candidate, but we do not have the right to endanger others and break the law,” Carlucci added.

Carlucci demanded that the state police identify the caravan participants and arrest them, although he failed to mention why ANTIFA should be allowed to protest, especially given their history of extremely violent behavior.

Jason Miller, Trump’s senior campaign adviser, told The New York Times that he was less concerned with the blockades and more worried about downtown Washington businesses having to board up their windows in anticipation of lawless, violent Biden supporters rioting and looting on Tuesday night.