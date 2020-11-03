WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former CIA Director John Brennan said that US President Donald Trump is allegedly “likely to put up challenges to the results of the presidential election” on Tuesday. In an interview with CNN (highly regarded for their “nonbiased” and “truthful” reporting), Brennen said,

“Trump has made indications that he is not prepared to accept the election outcome that has Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the victor”.

Brennan said this is “unprecedented”, as former US presidents had never refused to accept “free and fair election” results.

A winner in the November 3 election might not be declared on Tuesday night because of the volume of ballots cast by mail as election officials, who have already received a large influx of mail-in ballots over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, warned that it may take extra days or even weeks to tally them.

Pre-election voting has surpassed two-thirds of all ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election. Nearly 92 million Americans have voted, as a majority of states are reporting record early voting turnout in the 2020 election. These votes represent about 43% of registered voters across the US, according to a survey of election officials in all 50 states and Washington, DC.

“It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on November 3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate and I don’t believe that that’s by our laws,” Trump said on Tuesday, adding, “We’ll see what happens.”

Trump has issued multiple warnings that voting by mail will result in voter fraud. During an NBC News town hall earlier this month, Trump said he would accept a peaceful transfer of power in case he wasn’t reelected, but noted he wanted an honest and fair election.

This comes as Biden allegedly “still maintains a substantial lead over Trump nationwide”, according to a new CNN poll. While 53% of likely voters allegedly support Biden, 41% back Trump, with the former vice president holding a lead in every CNN-conducted poll on the matchup since 2019. It should be noted these numbers perfectly mirror those CNN released in the 2016 election, the results of which are well-known.