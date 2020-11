Former French President Sarkozy Wants Authorities to Close His Libyan Corruption Case

PARIS – Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy wants authorities to drop an investigation into the illegal financing of his 2007 campaign by the government of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi, after a central accuser backtracked on claims that he had handed Sarkozy’s team suitcases of Libyan cash.

Sarkozy, who denies any wrongdoing, has been given preliminary corruption charges in the case, under investigation since 2013, The AP reported. The probe gained traction when French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine told news site Mediapart in 2016 that he had delivered suitcases from Libya containing 5 million euros ($6.2 million) in cash to Sarkozy and his former chief of staff.

On Wednesday, Takieddine reversed course, telling BFM television from Lebanon, “It’s not true. Mr. Sarkozy did not receive financing … there was no financing of Sarkozy’s presidential campaign.” Sarkozy released a statement late Wednesday on social networks noting, “The truth is emerging at last … he never gave me money, there was never illegal financing of my 2007 campaign.”

Sarkozy added he would ask investigators to drop the charges against him and sue Takieddine for defamation. Investigators are examining claims that Gadhafi secretly gave Sarkozy 50 million euros overall for his campaign during the 2007 French campaign. The sum would be more than double the legal campaign funding limit at the time, 21 million euros, and would violate French rules against foreign campaign financing.

Sarkozy’s relationship with Gadhafi was “complicated”. In 2007, Sarkozy welcomed Gadhafi to France with high honors. Still, just 4 years later, Sarkozy “thanked” Gaddafi by putting France at the forefront of a NATO-led bombing that helped terrorists to topple and brutally kill Gadhafi in 2011.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and the controversial French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine have faced other legal troubles in France and elsewhere in Europe. The former president faces trial later this month in another corruption case, although this scandal is unrelated to the Libyan affair.