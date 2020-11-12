KREMLIN: ‘Turkish Troops Being Deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh is a Lie’

MOSCOW – Turkey’s statement on creating a monitoring center in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) runs counter to Kremlin’s stance, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“This is not how we understand it,” Peskov stated, commenting on a statement of the Turkish president’s office on plans to set up the Artsakh ceasefire monitoring center on the territory held by Azerbaijan, TASS reported.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the center should be located on Azerbaijan’s indigenous land.

The Azerbaijani president’s press service announced on Tuesday that the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had discussed the situation over the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) conflict and the creation of “the Turkish-Russian peacekeeping center” in the region.

On the same day, Peskov told reporters that the creation of the aforementioned center in order to monitor the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) ceasefire in Azerbaijan was not mentioned in the joint statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia and was “subject to a separate agreement”.

In response to a question which territory was mentioned in relation to the possible creation of a monitoring center, he emphasized that “it’s not Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)”. According to him, the presence of Turkish peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was not agreed on.