Laser Weapon Adds to Russian MiG-35’s Growing Repertoire of Advanced Capabilities

MOSCOW (MWM) – Although it first entered service in the Russian Air Force in June 2019, new details regarding the capabilities of the MiG-35 medium weight ‘4++ generation’ fighter have continued to emerge. The fighter is currently the most sophisticated in Russian service and appears to currently be aimed primarily at the export market due to the Russian Air Force’s much greater emphasis on heavyweight aircraft – although this could change in the future.

The MiG-35 has reportedly been equipped with a conservative design for a laser weapons system for testing purposes, which could be integrated onto the aircraft in the future alongside its cannons, guided bombs, rocket bombs and air-to-air missiles. The purpose of this laser weapon, according to a Russian state media report, is to blind the sensors and neutralize the electronics of enemy aircraft.

A laser weapon would add to existing high-tech features of the MiG-35 such as artificial intelligence, three-dimensional thrust-vectoring engines, and access to extreme range hypersonic air to air missiles.

MiG-35 ‘4++ Generation’ Medium Fighters