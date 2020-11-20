LUKASHENKO: US Special Services Centers Discovered in Kiev, Warsaw by Intelligence Agencies

MINSK – Russian and Belarusian intelligence services have uncovered US special services centers hostile to Minsk in Kiev and near Warsaw, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in a statement on Friday.

“There is not a single Pole there. All of them [at the centers] are Americans – smart, talented, capable people,” the president said, adding that even though he believes the US is “destabilizing the entire planet”, they won’t be able to hurt Belarus, Sputnik reported.

Mass opposition protests erupted in Belarus, backed by aggressive NATO and the EU, after the presidential elections on August 9, in which Lukashenko won his sixth consecutive term, receiving 80.1 percent of the vote according to official data by the electoral authorities. Three months on, the foreign-backed protests are continuing with more massive demonstrations taking place on Sundays.

Belarusian authorities have repeatedly confirmed that the ongoing protests in the country are being co-ordinated from abroad. Lukashenko accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the country and noted that the unrest is directed by the United States, while Europe follows its lead. Lukashenko named Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Ukraine as nations that co-ordinate protests in Belarus.

In September, Belarusian police arrested six people who formed a terrorist group that was conducting military-tactical training in the forest in the area around the city of Mogilev in eastern Belarus. The leader of this group created the channel “Partizans Mogilev” on social networks. In the meantime, this group grew to 64 members and acquired good conditions for the formation of an infantry company.

During the arrest operation, the Belarussian police found a white-red flag, adopted by the Neo-Nazi NATO-backed opposition in Belarus. A large number of chevrons with Ukrainian symbols, balaclavas, body armor, airsoft and pneumatic weapons, a signal pistol, knives and radio communication devices were found.

All these crawling NATO invasion attempts were being coordinated by the aforementioned special services. Even the foreign-backed ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya admitted in an interview with Fox News that US Assistant Secretary of State Stephen Biegun had vowed “to help Belarus“.

Orchestrated opposition protests began across Belarus after the elections. During the first days, the rallies were dispersed by law enforcement. The protests soon turned violent, with some protesters even trying to throw explosives at the police, due to which the law enforcement had no choice but to use force.