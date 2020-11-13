Trending

MAJOR: 3 Iranian Border Guards Killed in Clashes With Pro-Turkish Terrorists

By Drago Bosnic
TEHRAN – Three Iranian border guards have been killed in a clash in the northwestern part of the country, in the province of West Azerbaijan, RIA Novosti reported. According to the Iranian authorities, they did not allow the pro-Turkish terrorists to enter Iranian territory.

Although their identities have not yet been confirmed, a group of armed men tried to cross the border and enter Iran, attacking Iranian order guards and prompting them to return fire. As of this writing, it is yet unclear if there have been any and how many casualties among the pro-Turkish terrorists.

It is still unknown where these terrorists have come from. Updates to follow soon…

