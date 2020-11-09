MAJOR: China Declines to Acknowledge Biden’s Victory

BEIJING – On Monday, China declined to congratulate Joe Biden as the “winner” of the US 2020 presidential election, saying the outcome of the vote was still to be determined.

While incumbent Donald Trump is yet to concede (if ever) and has launched several legal challenges, many world leaders prematurely congratulated Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris after the Democrats were declared winners at the weekend and spontaneous celebrations erupted across American cities, AFP reported.

