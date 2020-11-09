MAJOR: China Declines to Acknowledge Biden’s Victory

BEIJING – On Monday, China declined to congratulate Joe Biden as the “winner” of the US 2020 presidential election, saying the outcome of the vote was still to be determined.
While incumbent Donald Trump is yet to concede and has launched several legal challenges, many world leaders congratulated Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris after the Democrats were declared winners at the weekend and spontaneous celebrations erupted across American cities, AFP reported.
Trump's four years in the White House have been marked by a costly trade war and increasingly icy relations with China, with the two superpowers sparring over areas from the blame for the COVID-19 pandemic to Beijing's sovereignty over the South China Sea, as well as human rights issues in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.
China, which is among a handful of major countries including Russia and Mexico that has not congratulated the self-proclaimed “President-Elect”, announced on Monday it had “taken note that Mr. Biden declared he is the winner of the election”.
“Our understanding is that the outcome of the election will be determined in accordance with US laws and procedures,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin told press at a regular briefing.
After declining to acknowledge Biden's victory despite repeated questions from reporters, Wang noted,
“We hope the new US government can meet China halfway.”
Trump has refused to concede defeat, saying in a tweet on Sunday,
“Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?”