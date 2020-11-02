MAJOR: Dutch State Journalists Tried to Bribe a Russian Man to Admit he Shot Down MH17 Over Eastern Ukraine in 2014 (VIDEO)

DONBASS – One of the suspects in the “international” show trial for the downing of MH17 (Malaysia Airlines Flight 17) Boeing 777-200ER, over Eastern Ukraine in 2014, Russian Sergey Dubinsky, stated that a group of Dutch journalists offered him 50,000 euros (around $58,000) for the “truthful account” of what “really happened” to the Malaysian passenger jet.

Dubinsky gave an interview to a journalist working for the Bonanza Media and announced his readiness to undergo a polygraph in the presence of international investigators in Russia.