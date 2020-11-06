MAJOR: Georgia to Recount Votes (VIDEO)

Atlanta, GA, USA – Georgia announced a recount for the presidential election due to such a slim margin between both candidates. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told a press conference that of the five million votes cast, there was only a gap of 1,000 between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, Metro reported.

He added, “With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia. Interest in our election, obviously goes far beyond Georgia’s borders. The final tally in Georgia, at this point, has huge implications for the entire country. The stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides.”

The state has 16 electoral college votes, which would give Biden more than the 270 needed to become president. Biden has 2,449,590 votes (49.39%) while Trump has 2,448,492 (49.37%).

It comes after Trump and members of his campaign team have warned about mail-in ballot election fraud. In a statement, Trump’s team announced,