MAJOR: North Korea Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Nuclear-Tipped Ballistic Missiles

PYONGYANG – North Korea is building two new submarines able to fire long-range ballistic missiles, the Yonhap news outlet reported, citing the South Korean National Intelligence Service. The report comes in the wake of the 9th round of high-level talks between South Korea and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that will take place this week over North Korea’s nuclear program and other related topics.

In October, North Korea demonstrated its latest military developments, an SLBM (submarine-launched ballistic missile), as well as a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at a massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Worker’s Party.

Despite North Korea’s progress, Nam Sae-kyu, the head of the South Korean Agency for Defense Development, stated that South Korea’s technology is allegedly “still much more advanced” and that the country’s military is able to intercept Pyongayng’s newly-developed missiles. Yet, it is unclear why the South Korean military failed to intercept any of North Korea’s test missiles fired over the Pacific.

“North Korea’s nuclear program has been subject to the concerns of the international community for decades now”, the South Korean media outlet reported.

The United States and North Korea had two denuclearisation summits in 2018 and 2019, but they eventually faced a deadlock as the US demanded that North Korea completely dismantles all of its nuclear facilities in order to be given sanctions relief, while North Korea insisted on that part of the restrictions be lifted before denuclearisation begins.