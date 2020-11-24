MAJOR: Russia Could Soon Intervene as Azeris and Turks Start Settling 4000 Terrorists in Artsakh (Karabakh)

DAMASCUS/STEPANAKERT – Sources close to the government of the Syrian Arab Republic have managed to obtain information that Turkey, in cooperation with Azerbaijan, provided documents for the legal settlement of the first group of no less than 4,000 Turkmens (who came to Azerbaijan as terrorists and mercenaries) who will soon settle in towns and villages in southern Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

These towns and villages were formerly populated by Armenians, who were forced to leave the area after the Azeri attack on September 27. Since these “settlers” are mostly terrorists and extremists who fought in Jihadist organizations such as Jabhat al-Nusra and even the Islamic State, the formation of Wahhabi strongholds in the border area with Armenia, especially on its southeastern border, cannot be ruled out.

Apart from being a potential danger for Armenian troops from Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), as well as the Russian peacekeepers along the LOC (line of contact), these terrorists are also likely to come in contact with regular Armenian troops in Armenia proper, as well as the Russian border guards helping Armenia to protects its borders from two extremely aggressive and expansionist Turkic neighbors.

This, in turn, is extremely likely to lead to another war and Russia could be put in a situation where it would need to choose between appeasing Turkey and Azerbaijan, or going into a fullscale confrontation to save not just what’s left of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), but also Armenia proper itself. And it’s far from impossible, as even Azeris are infamous for hideous war crimes against Armenians and their legacy.

And even if the Turks under Neo-Ottoman mini-sultan Recep Tayyip Erdogan and their Azeri semi-vassals under Ilham Aliyev do manage to prevent open war (provided they even want to keep the current status quo), they are highly unlikely to prevent (again, provided they want to in the first place) actual terrorists from doing what they have been trained to do – terrorism.

On the other hand, maybe that’s precisely what expansionist Turkey wants, as Erdogan was unpleasantly surprised by Russia stepping in and preventing complete Neo-Ottoman victory and yet another slaughter of Armenians in their ancestral lands. The signing of the trilateral peace treaty between Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan left Turkey out, despite the fact that Turkey’s involvement was crucial for Azerbaijan.

The strategy of settling terrorists so close to Russia’s critical southern flank, in the direct vicinity of the ever-volatile North Caucasus, could lead to Russia being pushed into a corner, leaving it with no other option but to intervene directly, which would inevitably lead to a defeat of Neo-Ottomanism, as Azerbaijan (and even Turkey itself) is, militarily speaking, a midget in comparison to Russia’s massive military.

And before anyone assumes that Azerbaijan and Turkey would be able to repeat the success of Israeli and Western-designed Turkish drones, which they used against Artsakh’s outdated military, recent Russian deployment of advanced electronic warfare systems in the region will most definitely nullify this advantage. Apart from that, Russia itself has been tremendously successful in developing its own armed drones.