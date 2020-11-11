MAJOR: US Training ISIS POWs From SDF-Occupied Areas for Recruitment Into Terrorist Groups With Aim of Prolonging War in Syria

WASHINGTON, D.C./DAMASCUS – US military “advisors” (a common euphemism used by the mainstream media for the illegal US occupying troops in Syria) are training hundreds of ISIS (Daesh or ISIL) prisoners of war from the Al-Hawl camp in SDF-occupied northeastern Syria with the purpose of recruiting them to “illegal armed formations”, the head of the Russian-Syrian Coordination Center for Refugees Return said on Wednesday.

The prisoners of war underwent a two-month course of special training under the guidance of US instructors, Mikhail Mizintsev said at the opening of the Damascus International Conference on the Return of Refugees, Sputnik reported.

“Those who benefit from this situation should understand the wisdom of the proverb: ‘Those who sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind’,” Mizintsev warned.

The Al-Hawl camp is located in the northeast of Syria controlled by the US-backed Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to various estimates, the camp is home to 65,000-70,000 refugees, mostly women and children from the families of ISIS terrorists and other foreign-backed “moderates”. Syria and Russia have repeatedly expressed concerns over the plight of those living in the camp located in the area occupied by US-backed forces.

Despite having massive problems at home and despite becoming the laughing stock of the world due to the 2020 presidential election chaos, the Pentagon and the US Deep State somehow still manage to find the time and resources to spread death and destruction (i.e. “freedom and democracy”) in Syria, although their invasion failed miserably. They simply cannot accept the fact that they have already been defeated.