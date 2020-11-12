Slovenian Prime Minister Refuses to Congratulate Biden, Indirectly Compares Him to Hitler

BRUSSELS – On November 9, a rather telling exchange took place on Twitter between German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger, representative of the European Parliament delegation Tanja Fajon and the Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša. The reason for the debate was the highly controversial 2020 US Presidential election, or more specifically, congratulating the Democratic candidate Joe Biden for his self-proclaimed “victory”.

“Very well, keep it up, EU! A small question: did Slovenian PM Janez Jansa, who previously congratulated Donald Trump, join and now also congratulate Biden?”, Ischinger asked.

Se vam ne zdi, spoštovani @JJansaSDS, da partnerji v #eu zaslužijo odgovor?! Tudi slovenska javnost ga. In čestitko @JoeBiden in @KamalaHarris. Še Orban je danes zmogel … https://t.co/KqJVGz06wH — Tanja Fajon (@tfajon) November 8, 2020

The representative of the European Parliament delegation Tanja Fajon soon commented:

“Don’t you think, dear Jansa, that the partners from the EU deserve an answer, and so does the Slovenian public? Even Orban could do it,” she stated.

Slovenian PM’s answer soon followed. Janez Janša posted a photograph that speaks more than a thousand words.

For those who are unfamiliar with the photo, it shows August Landmesser, a German shipyard worker from Hamburg. He is the man appearing in this 1936 photograph, conspicuously refusing to perform the Nazi salute with other workers. Landmesser rejected Nazism due to his relationship with Irma Eckler, a Jewish woman. Later, he was imprisoned and eventually, drafted into a Wehrmacht’s penal unit, where he was killed in action.