The Logic Behind The American Vote

‘The Donald’ (super-narcissist) Trump, whose real estate empire was built on the back of organized crime sleaze (the Roy Cohn factor) out-maneuvered Democrat & Never Trump Republican alike in the 2016 election cycle, winning with the electoral college loophole, sparing us a President Killary but brought his own murderous baggage along for the ride; necessarily performing political fellatio on the hardcore Christian right & fundamentalist (Coe cult’s) Mike ‘Israel can do no wrong’ Pence Evangelical base, and Pence aligned Pentagon generals (closet anti-constitutional theocrats) anticipating literal Armageddon. If this crew wins reelection, a ‘recalcitrant’ Trump would be pushed aside (perhaps disposed of by MOSSAD) en-route to pulling the trigger on Iran; which might happen anyway if he loses, during that period quaintly describing a ‘lame (but nevertheless nuclear armed) duck.’

This preceding has seen Republican state and county political apparatus dis-enrolling Democrat voters by every known trick in the book. Show up to vote and discover (in countless cases) you’re not registered anymore:

On the ‘other side of the aisle’, literally “dead” people from New York to Florida are voting for a mentally decrepit slime-bag of corruption, that is Joe Biden, which would shortly morph into a Kamala Harris presidency that will make the USA into a model gulag necessary to sustain empire (nevertheless doomed to fail.) Kamala is the majority corporate boards’ choice and (the neoliberal faction at) CIA’s favorite. With Harris, political corruption goes from exceeding the speed of sound to hyper-sonic, the police state goes on steroids, the USA doubles down on ‘regime change’ across the globe (y’all know the score, the pipeline(i)stan brothels should only ‘service’ USA approved clients) and RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA! is ostensibly the greatest (an absolute political lie) evil on the planet.

Inevitably, it is a mere matter of the USA’s demise being fast & painful (Trump-Pence) or slower & maybe even more painful (Biden-Harris.)

There is no ‘lesser evil’, a vote for either is a vote for sewer rats of evil.

In the following weeks, if the USA violently begins tearing itself apart on a large scale, eventually making the recent Balkans wars look like a school-yard spat, given the preceding circumstance, this should surprise no one. These people are leaders? What joke could stink more than this:

The Logic Behind The American Vote

Some toilet paper is scented. Most toilet paper is flushed. It follows, some flushed toilet paper should smell good.