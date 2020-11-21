WATCH: Azeri Military Molests the Elderly, Desecrates WWII Memorials, Ransacks Armenian Property in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)

STEPANAKERT – Although the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated that “he would make sure peaceful coexistence is established” in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) after Azerbaijan invaded the Armenian-populated area, the situation on the ground couldn’t possibly be any further from that statement. The following videos show just how “peaceful coexistence” looks like to Azeris.

Azeris molesting an elderly man; some sources have argued that this is the man who was severely tortured and later beheaded by Azeri troops

A WWII memorial being desecrated by Azeri soldiers

- Advertisement -

An Armenian monument being torn down, despite Aliyev’s promises of “peaceful coexistence“

Armenian civilian property being ransacked by Azeri soldiers