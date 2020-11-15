WATCH: Azeri Soldiers Show How ‘Peaceful Coexistence’ Works by Cutting Off The Ears of an Elderly Civilian in Artsakh (GRAPHIC)

BAKU – Although the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated that “he would make sure peaceful coexistence is established” in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) after Azerbaijan invaded the Armenian-populated area, the situation on the ground couldn’t possibly be any further from that statement. The following video shows an elderly man with hands tied behind his back while an Azeri soldier is cutting off his ears.

The information on the man’s identity is not yet clear and it is presumed he is an Armenian. Other sources have speculated that he also might be an ethnic Azerbaijani who continued living in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) after the First Nagorno-Karabakh War (1988-1994) and thus was deemed a “traitor” by the invading Azeri troops. As of this writing, it is unknown if the man is still alive, but some sources claim he has been beheaded.

This is by no means the first reported case of Azeri troops and their pro-Turkish terrorist allies committing horrifying war crimes against Armenian civilians and soldiers alike. Recently a video surfaced, showing a soldier in an Azeri uniform mutilating the body of an Armenian soldier.

The Azeri soldiers and pro-Turkish terrorists are known to regularly gouge out the eyes, as well as cut off the ears and noses of Armenian POWs and dead soldiers. They are also infamous for summarily executing wounded Armenian soldiers, as well as those who were captured or were trying to surrender.