WATCH: California Secession in The Color Revolution – ‘THE PLAN’ – Resistance Hour ep 1

Why does California Governor Gavin Newsom keep referring to California as a ‘Nation-State’?

Flores gives a break-down of the various elements surrounding increased media chatter about California being a ‘nation-state’ unto itself.

He connects this to part of a strategy against Trump’s moves to successfully litigate his way into the White House in the Supreme Court.

The idea here is to threaten yet another constitutional crisis so that the SCOTUS will ‘balance’ and ‘weigh’ between what precedence says we should do, against social unrest and the secession of California, Washington, Oregon, and possibly another state in the Southwest.

FRN Editorial Board