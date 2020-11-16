WATCH: Russian Electronic Warfare Systems Deployed to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)

STEPANAKERT – Russian peacekeeping forces in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have deployed the advanced RB-341V “Leer-3” electronic warfare system. The system, based on KamAZ-5350 6×6 trucks, was spotted with Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh in a video that was shared by Global News on November 14.

russia brought electronic warfare system RB-341V Leer-3 and unmanned aerial vehicles Orlan-10 to Nagorno-Karabakh.. pic.twitter.com/W1fDQYrIOX — Geo_monitor (@colonelhomsi) November 15, 2020

Leer-3 was developed by the St Petersburg-based LLC Special Technology Center, a subsidiary of the KRET Concern. The system, which was first presented in 2015, was designed to monitor and attack GSM communications. Each Leer-3 system relies on one or two Orlan-10 drones carrying electronic warfare payloads. The drone can stay in the air for 16 hours and has an operating range of 140 km.

Leer-3 electronic warfare system has the following capabilities:

Suppress mobile communications;

Simulate a cellular station in the GSM 900 and GSM 1800 bands ranges and send false signals;

Conduct reconnaissance by determining the points of radiation of devices in GSM networks;

Detect subscriber points, including mobile phones, tablets and other communication systems;

Locate subscriber points on a digital map;

Transmit the coordinates of subscriber points to artillery crews;

Observe the situation on the battlefield and the movement of troops from air;

Assess the state of ground and naval facilities;

Survey the field.

The Leer-3 system was deployed in Syria, where it provided electronic warfare capabilities for Syrian and Russian forces combating terrorist groups. The system will allow Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh to monitor the implementation of the November 9 peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russia is planning to deploy 1,960 troops, 90 armored personnel carriers, 380 vehicles and special equipment units in Artsakh.