WASHINGTON, D.C. – United States President Donald Trump just held a press conference, during which he lashed out at the Big Pharma, denouncing them for their practices of selling medication at exorbitant prices and declared that this issue has now been resolved thanks to the new legislation on prices.
Trending
- The FRN Daily News Brief 2020-11-19
- WATCH: Trump Destroys The Big Pharma in a New Press Release
- MAJOR: Beijing Warns ‘Five Eyes’ Could be Poked Blind if China’s Sovereignty, Security Harmed
- LUKASHENKO: US Special Services Centers Discovered in Kiev, Warsaw by Intelligence Agencies
- Breaking Free of Scarcity: Solutions to the International Water Crisis
- BREAKING: Azeri Soldiers Reportedly Killed, Wounded in an ‘Accidental’ Clash With Russian Peacekeepers
- The FRN Daily News Brief 2020-11-18
- Trump vs Biden: Will the Future Belong to the Patriots or the Globalists?
- Examples of Perfection
- What Can Russia do With Erdogan