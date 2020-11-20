Trending

VideoAnglo 5Headline NewsPolitics

WATCH: Trump Destroys The Big Pharma in a New Press Release

By Drago Bosnic
0 1,291

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United States President Donald Trump just held a press conference, during which he lashed out at the Big Pharma, denouncing them for their practices of selling medication at exorbitant prices and declared that this issue has now been resolved thanks to the new legislation on prices.

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Drago Bosnic 1409 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Comments