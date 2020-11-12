WATCH: Trump Tweets a Video of Ballots Being Collected Days After The Election

WASHINGTON, D.C. – US President Donald Trump tweeted a video showing US postal workers still collecting mail-in ballots, days after the election is over. Although the date of the video is not specified, it is presumed that the video was taken at least a few days after November 3rd, when all votes were already supposed to be cast.

“You are looking at BALLOTS! Is this what our Country has come to?”, Trump tweeted.

You are looking at BALLOTS! Is this what our Country has come to? pic.twitter.com/cI2ZTItqUi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

At the bottom of President Trump’s tweet, Twitter was quick to flag the tweet with a link to an explanation on how voting by mail is “safe and secure”.