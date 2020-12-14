Why Open System Economics Must Prevent a Closed System Great Reset

As the war for the new system continues and the question of the US republic’s strategic survival remains unanswered, it is important not to lose sight of the long game. Larger issues bearing upon the ongoing survival of the human species must still be held firmly in mind as shaping the context in which the tactical policy fights must unfold over the coming weeks and months.

With this idea in mind, the founder of the Canadian Patriot Review and Rising Tide Foundation was invited to speak at the 6th International Scientific Congress “Globalistics-2020: Global issues and future of humankind” at Lomonosov Moscow State University on the panel topic: “Falsification and Politicization”.

All panelists treated different aspects of history research and cutting through the systemic falsification of history over recent years and also the nature of the future which studies of the past empower us to understand and influence… The Canadian Patriot’s Matthew Ehret delivered two short presentations on this panel dealing with 1) The history of US-Russia relations and the rise/fall of Russia Gate followed up by a later presentation on 2) Future pathways for cooperation in the new paradigm with a focus on the Polar Silk Road/Arctic Development and space cooperation. The presentation can be viewed here.

The list of panelists and full panel event follow below…

Edward Lozansky, (American University in Moscow);

Herbert R. Reginbogin, (Fellow at The Catholic University of America);

Peter Kuznick, (American University, Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute)

Oleg A. Alekseenko, (Lomonosov Moscow State University)

Katerina A. Borisova, (Lomonosov Moscow State University);

Michael C. Kimmage, (Ordinary Professor and Department Chair of History at The Catholic University of America)

Matt Ehret – Rising Tide Foundation, Senior Fellow American University in Moscow

Alexei Fenenko – Moscow State University, Moscow

James Jatras – former State Department diplomat, Washington, DC

Herbert Reginbogin – Catholic University of America, Washington, DC

Yuri Rogoulev – Moscow State University, Moscow

To watch the full event click here: https://canadianpatriot.org/2020/07/11/falsification-and-politicization-of-history/

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation. He can be reached at [email protected]