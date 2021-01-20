Trending

Counter Intelligence Operations and How to Not Get Played

By Matthew Ehret
What sort of dystopic world order is threatening to send the USA and the world back to a feudal dark age under an incoming Biden administration? How has the media used the violence of January 6 to justify a new clamp down on Civil liberties and constitutional rights under an expanded Patriot Act and Martial Law? How have domestic and international terror movements been created, enflamed and deployed for generations to overthrow nationalist leaders and patriotic movements resistant to global empire? What are the only things which scare this sociopathic hive of technocrats?

These questions and more are discussed on this week’s episode of Rogue News with V the Guerilla Economist and the Canadian Patriot Review’s Matthew Ehret.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation

Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review and director of the Rising Tide Foundation (www.risingtidefoundation.net). He has published three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org) and can be contacted at [email protected]

