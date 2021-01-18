For MLK’s 92nd Anniversary: Great Speeches to Strengthen the Soul in Times of Darkness

The vision for a world of peaceful cooperation and brotherhood which Martin Luther King willingly gave his life represents a promethean fire, is required more today than ever before.

As civilization is confronted with some of the most dangerous challenges threatening global war, and a plunge into a new Dark Age, the tests we will collectively be faced with can best be met by rekindling those creative fires of love and understanding that shaped Martin Luther King’s ministry and his life of strategic thinking.

It is with this hope for a better age of humanity that the Rising Tide Foundation presents a collection of the most powerful speeches and sermons of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.

Transcripts of Sermons/Speeches

“The Death of Evil upon the Seashore” (May 17, 1956)

Letter from Burmingham Jail (April 16, 1963)

“I Have a Dream,” Address Delivered at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom (1963)

“A Time to Break Silence” (April 4, 1967)

“I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” (April 3, 1968)

- Advertisement -

“The Drum Major Instinct,” Sermon Delivered at Ebenezer Baptist Church (Feb. 4, 1968)

Videos of Sermons/Speeches

Love Your Enemies, 1957

https://youtu.be/N-HfpVySfKA Paul’s Letter to American Christians, July 3, 1958 https://youtu.be/tBiFnDuCJIU The Drum Major Instinct https://youtu.be/j8d-IYSM-08 The 3 Evils of Society https://youtu.be/GU3AnO_PJGU Three Dimensions of a Complete Life https://youtu.be/UYFs_V8v6CY Guidelines for a Constructive Church, June 5, 1965 https://youtu.be/SLsXZXJAURk Remaining Awake During a Great Revolution, March 31 1968 https://youtu.be/Whkvt3uLblA Where do we go from Here? https://youtu.be/kWBp6K7QNsM Speech at Howard University, 1966 https://youtu.be/ixfwGLxRJU8 I’ve Been to the Mountaintop, April 3, 1968

Supplementary Material

Martin Luther King’s Assassins Try Killing Him Again by Matthew Ehret

One-Time Monthly Yearly Make a one-time donation Make a monthly donation Make a yearly donation Choose an amount $5.00 $15.00 $100.00 $5.00 $15.00 $100.00 $5.00 $15.00 $100.00 Or enter a custom amount Your contribution is appreciated. Your contribution is appreciated. Your contribution is appreciated. DonateDonate monthlyDonate yearly

37 Share

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox. Subscribe Google+

Youtube

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now. Subscribe