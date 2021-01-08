Robert David Steele Interviews Matthew Ehret On the Ongoing Color Revolution and Structure of Empire

In this January 8, 2021 interview, Matthew Ehret discusses world events, coup operations, and the historic methods of oligarchy that have been used for millennia to keep society at war with itself. What are the dynamics shaping the events of January 6 in Washington D.C? How have false dualisms been created to induce a gullible population to believe they have to think in left vs right, top-down vs bottom-up terms and loose sight of the real traditions of the American System of Political Economy? These questions and more are discussed.

The first part of a new trilogy and book discussed in this interview is here:https://canadianpatriot.org/2021/01/03/how-an-austrian-and-british-malthusian-brainwashed-a-generation-of-americans/

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation. He can be reached at [email protected]