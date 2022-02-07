Ottawa teacher suggests ‘taking up arms’ against Freedom Convoy truckers

By Jonathan Bradley

Ottawa high school arts teacher Matt Muirhead said on Saturday that there was a point where things should turn violent against the truckers and that he was just about there.

“I think there is a point in time where you take up arms,” said Muirhead in a Twitter space on Saturday. “And I know that sounds aggressive maybe, but I want to know what I can do next.”

Ottawa teacher Matt Muirhead in the Twitter space says "I think there is a point in time where you take up arms" to deal with convoy protesters.



Host of the space does not strike down this conversation about “taking up arms”.



Host then says “a lot of people feel this way”. pic.twitter.com/zWFBO19VCY — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 6, 2022

Muirhead works as a high school civics, drama and world religions teacher with the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

He said that he does not want Ottawa to be overturned by the Freedom Convoy, and while the truck drivers had a point that they wanted to make, he said they should now “piss off.”

“I’m sick of them,” he said. “This is our town, and you don’t belong here, so get lost.”

The host of the Twitter space pushed back against Muirhead.

“I want to underscore I don’t advocate and I know you’re not advocating taking up arms,” said the host. “But I understand the frustration that people feel they need to take a stand for the city.”

Muirhead had deleted his Twitter account by Sunday.

True North reached out to Muirhead to further clarify his comments, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson also declared a state of emergency on Sunday, which saw Ottawa Police make seven arrests and issue 100 tickets in “demonstration-related enforcement.”

The Freedom Convoy 2022 entered its 15th day on Sunday, and was supported by continuing convoy protests against COVID restrictions in cities across Canada including Quebec City and Toronto.

Originally from True North